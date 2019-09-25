Kelly Clarkson Wows In Tight Satin Dress In Instagram Sneak Preview

For the vast majority of Americans, seeing what Kelly Clarkson rocks is a live deal: fans tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show, wait for its host to come on-set, and that’s when the opinions of the 37-year-old’s killer style begin. As to those wishing to get a sneak preview, there is a way – it’s called following The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Instagram account. The popular daytime series has posted a new video featuring Kelly ahead of tomorrow’s airing, with the blonde appearing to have delivered another knockout look.

The video showed Kelly with tomorrow’s guests: model Kate Upton and author Arianna Huffington were both seen from the get-go. The three ladies were then seen in various moments during the upcoming episode, with fans getting a feel for what Kelly will show up in tomorrow.

Kelly was, indeed, looking sensational. The star’s slimmed-down figure was on show via her trademark, understated style – while Kelly will up the ante with high heels and minidresses, it’s never too racy with this girl. Kelly’s look was simple by virtue of its all-black color palette, although silk fabrics and a touch of glitter were glamming things up. The American Idol alum had her hourglass curves visible via the clingy fabrics, with a rather amusing moment seeing Kelly demonstrate hip thrusts proving somewhat amusing.

Kelly appeared beautifully made up, with pink lipstick, plus her long blonde hair tied into a ponytail. Close-up parts of the footage also showed the star’s beautiful smile – and her infectious laugh.

Kelly may have been joking about hip thrusts, but it does look like the star isn’t the world’s biggest fan of working out. As Good Housekeeping reports, Kelly took to social media last year with an admission.

“I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?!” she wrote to her followers.

That said, Kelly’s interviews have included mentions of some activity. Good Housekeeping also documented the singer and reality judge telling Ellen DeGeneres about her workouts.

“I’m such a creative person that I yo-yo. So sometimes I’m more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don’t and I’m like… I’d rather have wine.”

Kelly’s slimmed-down physique is definitely a talking point. Her show may have nothing to do with fitness, but the headlines centering around it are more than seeing the star’s weight mentioned. Just recently, The Inquisitr reported Kelly’s look as a wowing one, with a mention of her 37-pound weight loss.