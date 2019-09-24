Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In Flirty Pink Crop Top & Short Shorts In Los Angeles

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently had her 1 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest update. Kara loves to flaunt her incredible curves in skimpy outfits, and isn’t afraid to have fun with her clothing. The bombshell recently shared an ensemble from retailer Boohoo that showcased her assets to perfection.

Kara selected a matching set made from a soft pink fabric with a subtle white checkered detail on it. The top was a crop top with sleeves that came partway down Kara’s forearms with a bit of volume at both the bottom of the sleeve and the shoulder for a romantic vibe. The square neckline showcased some of Kara’s cleavage, and the fact that the two sides of the top were held together by button closures ensured that her curves were even further on display.

Though she paired the crop top with high-waisted shorts, plenty of her toned abdomen was still clearly visible in the outfit. A belt tied in a bow at the waist accentuated her hourglass figure, and the short shorts she rocked barely grazed mid-thigh length. Her tanned legs were one of the main attractions in the stunning shot.

Kara kept her makeup neutral, rocking a nude lip and simple eye makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. Her long locks were in beachy waves and looked effortlessly gorgeous. She went simple with the accessories, adding just a delicate necklace and a pair of earrings.

Kara shared two pictures with her followers, both in the same outfit and in the same location on a set of stairs in front of a scenic area. She asked her followers in the caption which of the two snaps they preferred. In the first picture, she had a huge smile on her face, whereas in the second she rocked a more serious look.

Kara’s followers loved both snaps, and the post received over 9,900 likes within just three hours as all her fans reacted to it.

“Can I have both please?” one follower commented.

“Simply beautiful,” another fan added.

“I like number one. Beautiful smile,” one follower weighed in in the comments section.

“They both look great!” one fan said.

The way the strings of the pink crop top stretch across her ample assets makes the look a bit scandalous, but Kara isn’t afraid to flaunt her body. Earlier this month, the beauty shared a picture of herself out on the streets of New York City in an outfit that definitely wouldn’t be for a shy fashionista. In that snap, shared to her Instagram page, Kara rocked a matching black and white pantsuit that she wore over a white lace bra, and nothing else, for a majorly steamy vibe.