Farrah Abraham Bursts Out Of Barely-There Lingerie Under Shirtless Blazer With No Pants

Farrah Abraham is upping the ante. The former Teen Mom OG star is known for her racy clothing choices – then again, with a great figure, fans might well argue that Farrah’s scantily-clad updates are great. The 28-year-old has updated her social media with some pretty sexy content, although the look had plenty of class.

Earlier today, Farrah took to her Instagram stories. The star was seen being preened by a makeup artist, with Farrah herself rocking a brave, but ultimately pretty stylish wardrobe. Fans saw Farrah standing in a statement black blazer in black. It boasted a tailored finish, shoulder pads, plus a right shoulder detail that saw the sleek fabrics form a giant flower. Farrah had her jacket folded across her, but the clothing item was being rocked in a shirtless way, with the star’s barely-there and black lingerie visible underneath. With this bra being a pretty minimal one, Farrah’s ample assets were making quite a display. The star also appeared with the jacket and bra as her only clothing item – the jacket did, however, fall low enough to just about cover the mother of one’s upper thighs.

Much like the classy jacket, the rest of the look was sending out glam vibes. Farrah was seen dripping in diamonds, with the jewels forming a necklace, heavy earrings, plus bracelets and rings. Farrah looked downward as the makeup artist perfected her cosmetics.

Fans will likely have noticed that Farrah’s waistline was looking slim, with the same seen from the hints of her visible legs. While the Nebraska native tends to make more headlines for her internet-circulated tapes and departure from the MTV franchise that made her famous, Farrah will wind up in a magazine on a fitness front. Speaking to Life & Style, the star outlined her body confidence, plus a little on her workouts.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” she said.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah added about her routines.

Farrah has made some pretty major headlines of late. The star experienced somewhat of a wardrobe malfunction at the Venice Film Festival, per The Inquisitr, although she seems to have moved firmly on.

