Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Visits Desert Oasis, But It’s Another View Driving Her Instagram Followers Wild

Aylen Alvarez is taking in the sights in the desert of Peru, but it’s another “view” that’s driving the Cuban model’s Instagram followers wild.

The popular model has been sharing sights from her adventures across South America in recent days, and on Tuesday posted a shot of herself checking out the famous Huacachina oasis. The tiny pocket of bright green wildlife and deep green waters of the Huacachina Lagoon are a popular spot for tourists, and Alvarez shared a picture on Instagram of herself standing in the desert overlooking the spot.

While the picture itself was beautiful, it was the Cuban model’s physique that caught the attention of her Instagram followers.

“You’re literally perfect!” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful image but your beauty surpasses all,” another wrote to Aylen in her native Spanish.

The jaunt to Peru came just a few days after Aylen gave her followers some wild shots of her time in the Amazon rainforest. In one viral Instagram picture, Aylen rocked a skimpy bikini as she explored the jungle through a river on a wooden canoe.

Like her shots in Peru, this picture promoted a big reaction form Aylen’s fans, attracting thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“That’s That Queen pose there!!! Beautiful pic!!!!” another added.

Aylen’s trip to South America is filled with benefits for the curvy model, allowing her to enjoy some sightseeing while also providing a nice source of revenue. Throughout the trip, Aylen has taken the opportunity to share sponsored posts, modeling swimwear and fashion brands as she takes in the natural beauty of the Amazon rainforest and Peruvian desert.

The pictures are likely helping her earn some very nice revenue, as social media experts say that the industry pay standard for models is $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have. For Alvarez, with her 3.4 million followers, that means the chance of earning more than $30,000 for every post she makes.

Aylen Alvarez has become one of the most popular international models on Instagram, parlaying the attention from features in Playboy and Maxim, the latter of which called Alvarez one of the world’s hottest women.

“Not only does this brunette beauty have the most incredible curves on the planet (with the exception of Russian stunner Anastasiya Kvitko, perhaps), but she’s also the best motivation we’ve had to make good on our New Year’s fitness resolution yet,” the report noted of the Cuban fitness model.

Those who want to see more from Aylen Alvarez and her travels across South American can check out her Instagram page.