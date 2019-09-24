‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Admits He Hasn’t Watched The Final Season Yet

When questioned about audience perception for Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones,' Kit Harington reveals he hasn't watched it yet.

As the cast for HBO’s Game of Thrones gathered for their last group reunion at the Emmys this week, a startling revelation was discovered — Kit Harington has not yet watched the final season of the hit epic fantasy series.

During a press conference backstage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the cast of were asked various questions by the media regarding the final season of Game of Thrones. It was during this time that Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, revealed his secret, according to Entertainment Weekly.

When asked about whether or not the series deserved the backlash from fans on critics regarding the final season, Harington revealed that he hadn’t actually seen Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“I still haven’t seen the show,” Harington said.

“So that’s how I dealt with that controversy — I haven’t seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it. Controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, storywise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”

While Harington may not be able to comment on the final season of Game of Thrones, showrunner Dan Weiss did comment on the audience perception of the series. While he stated that it wasn’t really up to him or anyone else involved in the series to decide how the audience reacted, he did state that opinion may change over time. With the way in which television is so rapidly changing, he believes that audience response may change as the series ages and people go back to watch it again in its entirety.

HBO’s Game of Thrones had several Emmy nominations and managed to win the Outstanding Drama Series award for the fourth time in a row. This is in spite of criticism from fans and critics alike that the final season was subpar compared to previous seasons. Harington was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Jon Snow in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. However, he lost out to Billy Porter (Pose).

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.