Brunette Bombshell Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Figure In Electric Blue Bra & Leggings

Once again, Yanet Garcia is showing off her amazing figure for fans on social media.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Yanet loves to share workout photos and videos with her followers as it’s something that is really important to her. During her sweat-sessions, “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” usually leaves little to be desired as she rocks some of the sexiest workout outfits on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared with her fans, Garcia sizzles in a post, tagging herself in Los Angeles.

In the shot, Garcia strikes a pose in profile next to a sign that reads “I worked out today” in big, bold letters. The weather girl wears her long, brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail and appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo. She covers the majority of her face with a pair of big aviator sunglasses as she flashes a smile into the camera.

While clad in a sexy workout ensemble, Garcia’s killer figure is on full display. On the top, she rocks an electric blue bra that features a little peek-a-boo cutout in the middle, showing off her taut tummy to fans. On the bottom, she rocks a matching pair of blue leggings that accentuate her toned legs and booty. The stunner places one hand on her hip and looks nothing short of perfect in the shot.

The post has only been live on Garcia’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already with over 35,000 likes and well over 150-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Garcia know that her body looks amazing while others applauded her for working out. A few more simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“Great looking,” one fan raved with a series of flame and thumbs up emoji.

“You look spectacular babe,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Royal blue is your color for sure,” one more commented with a few emoji.

This week, Garcia has already been flooding her account with a ton of photos and her fans just can’t get enough. Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Yanet looked beautiful in a shot where she introduced her new pup to the world. In the photo, the social media star rocked a tight-fitting striped shirt as she paired the sexy, beach-chic look with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while she put her killer legs on display. n front of her, she held a fluffy white dog that appears to be a Pomeranian and introduced fans to the pooch.

That particular post racked up over 166,000 likes and 500-plus comments.