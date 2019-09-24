‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Flaunts Washboard Abs In Revealing Crop Top

The reality television star looked stunning at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix seems to be living her best life at the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas.

Ariana’s boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval posted a sexy video of the stunner showing off her dance moves. The television personality flaunted her extremely toned stomach in a crop top that was so small it exposed her black bra. Ariana paired the sexy look with a gold fanny pack and LED glasses that flashed the word “dumplin,” which is Tom’s pet name for her. The 34-year-old look adorable with her shoulder-length blonde hair styled in a half ponytail.

Fans flocked to Tom’s comments section to compliment his long-time girlfriend.

“Omfg. She’s literally perfect,” wrote a follower, adding both a fire and a crying face emoji to the comment.

“She’s so hot,” praised a fan.

“Ariana looks like a ball of fun! Ugh what an icon,” added an admirer.

“So sexy,” commented another.

“She’s the most gorgeous girl ever,” said one commenter.

“She’s seriously, the HOTTEST! You’re one lucky man,” chimed in a sixth Instagram user.

The video has already been viewed more than 179,000 times.

Ariana also posted a series of snaps of her wearing the revealing ensemble on her own Instagram account. The first photo shows a beaming Tom giving Ariana a piggyback ride in the crowd. The next image consists of the couple enjoying their time with friends, including co-stars Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss, at what appears to be a beer garden. In the following photo, the lovebirds looked absolutely smitten, staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The bartenders appear to be closer than ever. In February, Tom and Ariana purchased a house together, reported Variety. The $2 million home is located in Valley Village, California.

Loading...

On top of that, the couple recently co-wrote a cocktail book together, with the help of Danny Pellegrino, host of the Everything Iconic podcast. The book, entitled Fancy AF Cocktails, is currently available for preorder and will be released on December 3.

Ariana shared the exciting news in August on Instagram.

“Time to let this cat out of the freakin bag! I’ve never been simultaneously so scared and so excited in my life,” wrote the reality television star in the caption. “Nervous poops to the max! We have worked so hard to create something fun and true to our sensibilities…”

To see more of Ariana and Tom be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, airing on Bravo.