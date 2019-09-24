Savannah Chrisley Looks Beautiful In Leopard Print Jacket In Fun-Filled Photo With BFF

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent Instagram share places her in one of her favorite spots with one of her favorite people.

As fans know, the reality star regularly shares a wide-range of photos with her 1.9 million-plus followers on Instagram. While the blond-haired beauty loves to share fashion-forward shots with fans, she also uses her popularity on the platform to promote two of her family’s hit shows — Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Chrisley looks as happy as can be as she poses with a friend.

In the sweet shot, Savannah is all smiles as she poses on a sidewalk with a friend. Chrisley stands front and center in the image, leaning her head back as her friend wraps her arms around her. The reality star wears her short, blond tresses down and straight for the photo op as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The 22-year-old looks fashionable in a leopard jacket that hits just above her knee.

Savannah pairs the look with a pair of black skinny jeans and Converse sneakers. Chrisley also holds a black purse in her hand and wears a silver watch on her left wrist. Just behind her stands her friend, Collins, who is also all smiles for the photo. Like her counterpart, she also wears her blond locks down and straight aline with a pair of black Converse shoes.

In the caption of the image, Chrisley tells fans that she is excited for herself and her friend to reunite in the Big Apple soon. In just a short time of the photo going live, Savannah’s fans have given it a lot of attention with over 18,000 likes and 40-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to gush over Savannah’s outfit while many others told her to have fun in New York.

“NYC is THEE best,” one follower commented with a black heart emoji.

“Love your coat,” another social media user gushed.

“Have fun….Trips with a bestie is the bestest!!,” another fan pointed out.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah showed off her fashion sense in another stunning outfit that was shared on her Instagram account. In the shot, the reality star looked chic in a grey v-neck t-shirt that had a few holes in it, with a pink leather jacket on top. The beauty also wore a pair of dark denim and a belt around her waist for the look and the photo racked up over 33,000 likes.