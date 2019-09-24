New Season Of ‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant’ To Premiere In October, New Cast Members Join The Show

Fans of MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant have been anxiously waiting to find out if there will be a new season of the show. With cast member Jade Cline leaving the show for Teen Mom 2 and cast member Lexi Tatman leaving the show after the first season, fans wondered what would become of the show. Now, Hollywood Life has revealed that the show is coming back for a second season and there two new cast members coming to the show.

Ashley Jones, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kayla Sessler will all be back for the new season and joining them will be Kiaya and Rachel. While Ashley, Brianna, and Kayla all have children, Kiaya and Rachel are first time moms-to-be. MTV revealed what will be going on for each of the cast members on the new season.

On the new season, Ashley and Bar reconcile and the mom-of-one is working towards becoming a medical assistant. For Brianna, she is in for a shock when she is contacted by a man who says he may be her son’s father. Kayla dropped out of her classes to care for her son, but then gets some baby news.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla revealed she was expecting a second child. She welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Luke back in August and it sounds like her second pregnancy will play out on the new season of the show.

Teen Mom Tuesdays are expecting again! ???? 2️⃣ new moms join the Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant family when it returns for an all-new season Tuesday, October 22nd on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/qlIuEf9uAf — Teen Mom 2 (@TeenMom) September 24, 2019

As for the new cast members, Kiaya and her girlfriend will struggle with trust issues while Rachel and her sister will have “butt heads.”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant first aired back in 2018. Fans of Teen Mom enjoyed getting to know the all-new cast who were new to reality television and offered fresh and unique stories.

Jade Cline originally appeared on the show, but was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after Jenelle Evans was let go from the show. Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 announced the news on her podcast Coffee Convos which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. Lexi Tatman will not be returning to reality television, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently gave birth to her second child. Lexi kept the pregnancy a secret and fans were shocked when she announced the arrival of her second son with boyfriend Kyler on social media.

The new season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, October 22.