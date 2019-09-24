Cindy Kimberly Raises Temperatures Across Instagram With Sultry Set Of Snaps

Spanish bombshell Cindy Kimberly shared a couple of new photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday that are generating a lot of heat. The brunette beauty has transitioned a modest bit of early YouTube stardom into an impressive worldwide following on social media and many of her fans would say that it is posts like this new one that keeps them coming back for more.

The latest set of photos shared by Cindy show her primping for the camera with a seductive gaze while appearing topless. The 20-year-old vixen kept things simple for this look with a plain background and just a barely-visible pair of silver hoop earrings in terms of accessories.

Cindy had her lips slightly parted, a glossy bronze lip color accentuating her plump pout. The Spanish beauty also used a bold blue eyeshadow and dark black eyeliner to frame her piercing eyes. Her long, dark hair was in a slightly messy style that hung over her shoulders and down her back.

The YouTube star and Instagram influencer held her hands up to her chest, her long, manicured nails covering her breasts. Many fans would likely note that the picture was cropped at just the right spot to leave them anxious to see more, and the second photo did give people a touch of what they wanted.

The second snap in this new Instagram post featured Cindy with the same hairstyle and makeup, but it showed her from a slightly different angle. In this case, she was leaning slightly forward so that everybody could see her bare back along with a small tattoo she has on her side.

Cindy kept her caption simple, simply referencing “the wolf” in Spanish. The social media starlet noted in the geotag that these snaps were taken in Paris and these are not the first photos she’s shared from France in recent days.

The gorgeous, young model has 5.7 million people following her Instagram page and they went crazy for this new post. In a mere three hours, nearly 340,000 people had clicked on the “like” button to show their love for these seductive poses. In addition to that, more than 1,500 people commented with nothing but love for this sultry look.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Cindy catapulted to the next level of stardom after megastar Justin Bieber noticed a photo of her online several years ago. He was anxious to find out who she was, and the then 17-year-old started to draw a lot of attention after that.

Cindy Kimberly has perfected her sultry look and bold style since then and nearly everything she posts on Instagram generates something of a frenzy. Luckily, the 20-year-old Spanish starlet posts quite frequently so her fans are never left waiting long for a new enticing snap.