Lil Nas X Talks About Coming Out & Current Relationships

Chart-topper Lil Nas X was booked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. The performer’s appearance alongside the comedian sparked a very candid chat when the host asked the rapper about his decision to come out as gay. This happened when the hitmaker’s song, “Old Town Road,” was dominating the music charts this past summer. The 20-year-old musician decided that the time was right for entering into this discussion.

“It was something I should have done…In the past year, I’m [have hit] a new level, so it does not really matter…The young ‘uns who are listening to me right now, who won’t have to go through stuff like this in the future.”

Ellen agreed that what Lil Nas X did by coming out will certainly help others who find themselves in the same position as him. She added that the performer is very good looking to which he responded by telling the married woman she is good looking as well. At that point, the talk show host delivered a comedic response, saying, “And yet we’re not right for each other.”

The 60-year-old went so far as to ask Lil Nas X whether or not he is currently enjoying a relationship.

“Somewhat,” he answered, which was curious yet telling.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has confronted controversy since releasing “Old Town Road,” the song that brought the artist to the forefront of the music industry, according to The Inquisitr.

“The original country-trap song was removed from the country-specific chart as it started to become very popular. Billboard justified the removal by stating that the song did not contain enough country music elements to justify its spot there.”

The source added that the remix featuring country artist Billy Ray Cyrus “is now the longest-running song at the top of the prestigious Billboard 100, unseating Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s ‘One Sweet Day’ and ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber.”

On another note, while on The Ellen Show, Lil Nas X had anticipated that someone might be ready to scare him on September 23 as often happens on the sometimes wacky television program. In fact, he made sure to ask his host whether or not someone was hiding inside the table that was permanently placed between where the rapper and Ellen sat on her set.

After she innocently answered “no” to that pointed question, a staffer who had gone rogue while wearing a wig that resembled Billy Ray Cyrus’s hair popped out of the very piece of furniture Nas had previously mentioned. The imposter scared the guest while making a liar out of Ellen, who pulled off the prank just for the fun of it.

To see more of Lil Nas X, follow the chart-topping rapper on his Instagram account.