Bruna Luccas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Bikini, Complains About The Paparazzi Being Everywhere

Brazilian fitness model Bruna Luccas — who is popularly known as Bru on Instagram — knows the art of teasing her 2.1 million fans through her bikini pictures every week. The current week has been no exception, as the model took to her page and shared a new hot picture to excite her fans.

In the snap, the model could be seen crossing a narrow street, wearing a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers through the generous display of skin. The model could be seen cupping her breasts and looking away from the camera when the picture was captured. She ditched accessories, opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair down keep it simple, yet sexy.

It seems like the model was not very camera-ready when the pic was snapped, and in the caption, she wrote that the paparazzi follow her everywhere.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the La Jolla Cove — a small, picturesque cove and beach that is surrounded by cliffs in La Jolla, San Diego, California, where the model currently lives. According to an article by Great Physiques, Bruna was born and raised in Brazil, but she moved to San Diego to pursue modeling as a full-time career.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture has amassed more than 83,000 likes and over 670 comments which shows that fans had been eagerly waiting for Bruna to post a new picture.

“Wow, what a view,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Hold those babies up!!!” another fan flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the model.

“Speechless! You are a tempting tease!”

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “very hot,” “sensational,” “Goddess, so beautiful,” and “heavenly,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the paparazzi picture, Bruna treated her fans to yet another sexy snap where she could be seen rocking a skimpy neon-green bikini, with an Ignite logo, that allowed her to flash her perky breasts, taut stomach and her world-famous thigh gap.

She applied little to no makeup, wore her hair down, flashed her beautiful smile and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture. As the post was sponsored by Ignite International — a global cannabis brand owned by Armenian-American businessman Dan Bilzerian — the model wrote about the benefits of using CBD oil in her caption.

Within a day of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has accrued more than 106,000 likes and over 550 comments which proves that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

There are possibly two reasons why Bruna loves to post bikini pictures of herself every week. First, the pictures instantly go viral because fans can’t seem to get enough of the model’s sexy figure. Second, the model has also launched her own swimwear line along with her sisters. The brand is called Body Sisters.

That apart, as a social media influencer, Bruna has also signed contracts with brands such as Fashion Nova and Tru Women health bars and many of her pictures are captured to promote those brands.