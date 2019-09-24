‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Leopard’s Identity Is A Real Headscratcher

The Masked Singer Season 2 debuts on Wednesday and many fans believe they already have some great guesses for which celebrities they’ll be seeing this season. However, some characters are making it very hard to figure out, and The Leopard is one of them.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

Newsweek reports that in the sneak peek clue package released last week, The Leopard is seen standing tall and wearing a gorgeous costume, complete with a corseted dress, which the show revealed was designed to conceal the star’s natural silhouette underneath.

Although the character talks in a British accent, many fans believe it’s fake to throw people off the scent. The Leopard also reveals that they’ve been “spotted with the President” in the past, leaving some fans to believe it could be Omarosa Manigault from The Apprentice or even Kellyanne Conway, a political adviser to President Donald Trump.

However, the majority of fans over on the show’s official YouTube channel believe that The Leopard is a man — and one who can belt out some tunes, at that.

Names such as actor and singer Jared Leto have been mentioned, along with Harry Styles, Boy George, and Adam Lambert. Others believe that it could Dennis Rodman, Sean Spicer, or even RuPaul.

“I’m gonna say its Rupaul. Same height as the costume 6’4 and they are using a fake accent. Could that be because of the upcoming Drag Race UK?” one comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been going wild trying to figure out which stars are behind the elaborate costumes, and they’ve come up with some very interesting guesses thus far.

Some viewers believe that someone such as Bobby Bones, Ashton Kutcher, John Stamos, or even Stephen King could be under The Skeleton’s mask. Meanwhile, actors like Jeremy Renner, James Marsden, and Chris Pratt have been mentioned as The Fox.

Rockers Axl Rose, Bret Michaels, and Alice Cooper and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus are in the running as The Eagle, and Freddie Highmore and Neil Patrick Harris are the frontrunners to be The Ice Cream.

All the while, fans think they’ve pegged The Thingamajig as Wayne Brady, and The Flower as Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik.

The show reveals that there are a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages, and eight divorces among the contestants. That means any celebrity is in the running to be unmasked as one of the singers.

Fans can see all of the clues and performances when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Fox.