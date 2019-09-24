‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Introduces Social Media To New Pup

Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram share has her fans buzzing.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Yanet is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits both from the set of her show as well as in real life. She has been dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on social media and she boasts a following of over 11 million on Instagram alone. While her social media following continues to climb, Yanet continues to share stunning photos.

In one of the most recent images that were shared on her account, Garcia tags herself in Los Angeles, California. In the image, she sits on a towel in the sand for the shot, looking into the camera with a big smile on her face. The stunner wears her long, brunette locks down and slightly waved and rocks a little bit of makeup, covering the majority of her face with a big pair of aviator sunglasses.

While clad in a tight-fitting striped shirt, Garcia pairs the sexy, beach-chic look with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, flaunting her killer legs in the image. In front of her, she holds a fluffy white dog that appears to be a Pomeranian. Like Garcia, the adorable pooch is all smiles for the shot. In the caption, Yanet tells fans that she loves her new pup.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Garcia a ton of attention with over 163,000 likes and well over 500 comments. While many fans were quick to gush over Garcia’s amazing figure, countless others commented on the furry new addition.

“Such a cutie! @iamthemamacita looks good also,” one fan commented.

“So dang cute,” another gushed over the sweet photo.

“OMG I love this photo so much,” one more chimed in.

This was not the first time that Yanet showed off her toned and tanned stems in a similar outfit. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia showed off her dance moves in the hottest way possible. In a short video clip that was shared with her fans, the weather girl rocked a pair of insanely short Daisy Dukes and a matching white crop top. In the post, Garcia left nothing to the imagination as she flaunted her taut tummy and toned legs for fans. Yanet also rocked a pair of strappy high heels for the shot as she walked towards the camera and did a little dance.

That post garnered 356,000 likes and upwards of 1,800 comments.