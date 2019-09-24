Farrah Abraham Reveals If She Would Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’, Talks Last Reunion Special With Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham shared her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade before leaving the show last year. Upon Farrah’s departure, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast. Bristol left after one season, but Cheyenne continued to share her story. Now it is reported that Amber Portwood will keep her place on the show despite her recent arrest, but some fans wonder if Farrah Abraham will ever come back to the show. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Farrah seemed to suggest that she wouldn’t be returning to the hit MTV reality show.

“I have made my choice to not ever come back to Teen Mom and I’m sorry that I left like that, because I took some amazing meetings for some fans, and I was not privileged to the audio before I took that meeting.”

The audio that Farrah was referring to was the leaked audio that is alleged to be of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah talked about the audio and called it “vulgar and abusive.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah talked about potentially returning to the show. However, she explained that things would need to be “her way” in order for that to happen.

In the Hollywood Life interview, Farrah also talked about the last time fans saw her with Amber Portwood which happened to be at a Teen Mom OG reunion.

“I think, the last time we saw me with her was her trying to attack me on stage at the reunion, and Catelynn [Lowell] and Maci [Bookout] supporting her in that. I have to say that was a sad way for me to leave it.”

Farrah Abraham, along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell were all introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. Each girl had a story that was unique. For Farrah, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. However, the father of her daughter had passed away in a car accident before their daughter was born. Following 16 and Pregnant, Farrah went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG along with the other cast members. Fans followed her story over the years and while they may no longer be able to follow Farrah on the show, they can follow her on social media where she often updates her fans.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday night on MTV.