Miley Cyrus’ Hot Mom Tish Slays In Acid-Wash Jeans Showing Off Tattoos On Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ mother is making headlines. The 52-year-old somewhat defies her age. While Tish Cyrus doesn’t front media outlets on account of her youthful appearance, it’s fair to say that this attractive blonde is one good looker. Tish has appeared in a new social media posted by daughter Brandi – the older sister to Miley has been fairly busy with family activity on social media of late. Just recently, The Inquisitr reported the 32-year-old updating her Instagram with a group photo featuring Miley and Tish as the three posed in the Nevada Desert.

Today has seen Brandi post another story. This time, though, neither she nor sister Miley featured. The image showed Tish casually seated in a daylit-filled room with a fireplace seen in the background. The blonde was looking sensational as she relaxed in a chair, with a casual and trendy wardrobe appearing to suit her perfectly. Tish was clad in a pair of acid-wash jeans paired with a white t-shirt. The ensemble wasn’t massively accessorized, although a loose-flowing cardigan in grays and slides on her feet added a few flourishes. Fans peering towards Tish’s feet did see her tattoos – ink isn’t just for the youngsters.

Tish was photographed smiling into the distance, with fans possibly feeling that her facial appearance resembled that of daughter Miley. Text from Brandi seemed to confirm that she herself thought her mom was owning the snap.

“MT is slaying,” Brandi wrote.

Tish has, of course, proven a major talking point for Miley’s fans this summer. The singer’s “Mother’s Daughter” track is arguably referencing her mother from start to finish, with lyrics that definitely suggest that Miley is a chip off the old block. The song’s music video also briefly featured Tish: she was seen sitting next to Miley and twinning with the 26-year-old in a woven Chanel suit.

As Bustle reports, Tish had powerful and loving words for her daughter back in 2017 and things likely haven’t changed.

“Miley is who she is, and honestly I don’t know where she got that, because I’m a little more sensitive. But somehow I did raise a strong, amazing person that’s self-confident and really doesn’t care what people think. She knows that onstage, that’s an artist, a personality she’s created for entertainment. But in her real life, she’s not always that person. She came to my house this morning and made me a smoothie and did yoga on my porch.”

Tish attended Miley’s headline-making Las Vegas performance this past weekend. Fans wishing to see more of Tish should follow her Instagram.