‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Shows Up For Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 24 brings Sharon showing up for a tormented Adam while Victor presses his family to continue the ruse that he’s dead. Plus, Jack has an epiphany about Dina and asks Traci for some help.

Billy (Jason Thompson) did not want Victor (Eric Braeden) to continue pretending to be dead. However, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ultimately got herself arraigned and released, and she told Billy that she planned to stay the course with her family. Victoria believes the plan is still a good one even though Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to set her up for the pill switch. Victoria told Billy that they would beat Adam, which of course, Billy wants to do despite his big breakthrough, which The Inquisitr reported last week.

At his penthouse, Adam flashed back to meeting Victor, and the soap shared footage of a far younger Victor and Adam’s mom, Hope (Signey Coleman). Adam wondered to himself how different things might be if Hope hadn’t convinced Victor to hide his paternity. No matter what all had gone wrong in their lives to this point, Adam certainly did not want his father to die, but then again, Adam mused that perhaps he did want The Mustache gone.

At Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) talked to Sharon (Sharon Case) about Victoria’s shocking arrest. Rey revealed that they have evidence against Victoria, but despite that, Rey still thought that Adam was behind the whole thing. Sharon wondered if Rey let his personal bias cloud his judgment, but Rey assured Sharon that part of being a cop is separating personal from professional. While Sharon insisted that Adam wouldn’t want Victor to die, Rey pointed out that Adam declared war on the Newmans. As Sharon left, Rey reminded her that she can’t change Adam. Even so, later, Sharon showed up at Adam’s. When Adam asked why she was there, Sharon told Adam that she came because he needed her.

At Chancellor Park, Jack (Peter Bergman) sat and talked with Dina (Marla Adams). Dina didn’t say much, so Jack did almost all of the talking. He apologized for resenting his mother all these years for wanting more than what John Abbott and Genoa City offered her, and Jack told his mother that he loved her. Dina turned to Jack and said, “Jackie? I love you too.”

Later, at the Abbott mansion, Jack told Traci (Beth Maitland) about their mother’s moment of clarity, and he revealed his newest plan. Jack will write the story of the Abbott family, but he needs Traci’s help. Traci happily agreed to the idea.