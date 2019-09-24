Sofia Richie Poses In Sports Bra Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Some fans seem to think that Sofia is with child.

Sofia Richie’s latest Instagram post has some fans wondering if she’s expecting.

In the photo, posted on Tuesday, the 21-year-old modeled clothing from her recent collaboration with Missguided. The stunner shared two snaps from the photo shoot. Sofia posed a tan suit and a white sports bra that put her killer curves on full display. The model slicked her honey-colored hair back into a tight bun and opted for glamorous makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Many of Sofia’s fans were quick to compliment the stunner.

“So beautiful,” praised a fan.

“Why u so gorgeous??” asked an admirer.

Others, however, seemed to be fixated on her slightly rounded stomach.

“You are tiny [I’m] not saying anything negative about your weight you look fabulous but honey is that a baby bump?” questioned a follower.

“Hmmmm is that a bump?” wrote another.

“You’re pregnant,” asserted a commenter, adding a string of smiley face and clap emoji to the comment.

“Do I see a babybelly?” said a different person.

“Definitely a bump,” insisted one fan.

“Hunny do you have a little Disick in there?” chimed in a sixth Instagram user, in reference to Sofia’s boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick.

Sofia has yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors.

The model and her man, however, do seem to be closer than ever. Sofia recently posted an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram. In the post, the beauty rocked a figure-hugging bejeweled pink bodysuit as she sat on Scott’s lap. The Flip It Like Disick star looked completely enamored by his lovely lady.

As fans are well aware, Scott seems to enjoy spoiling his much younger girlfriend. On her 21st birthday in August, the 36-year-old surprised her with an Aston Martin car, reported People magazine. Sofia was grateful for the lavish gift and posted pictures of it on her social media accounts.

She later shared a snap of the couple, taken during her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, on Instagram.

“My angel,” read the caption.

The publication also noted that Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian has no problem with Sofia. The eldest Kardashian sister is reportedly supportive of the relationship and allows her children to spend time with the model.

Sofia is also close to Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. According to People, Sofia publically called Kylie her “best friend” on the billionaire’s 22nd birthday.

“Kylie, you’re 22 and you’ve always been one year cooler than me,” wrote Sofia in an Instagram caption. “But I love you. You’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you.”

To see more of Sofia, be sure to follow her Instagram account.