Bikini Model Sierra Skye Gets Flirty In Lacy Black Lingerie & Leather Pants: ‘Chillin’

Another day, another incredibly sexy photo for model Sierra Skye.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Sierra is no stranger to showing off her killer figure for fans on social media in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. While Skye is primarily known for posing in tiny little bikinis, she also dazzles in lingerie, barely-there dresses, and just about anything else that you can dream up. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Skye sizzles in another NSFW ensemble.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model lies down on a few white boards, resting her weight on one hand. Just behind her is a white wooden wall and her all-black ensemble definitely stands out in the photo. While clad in one of the sexiest outfits to date, Sierra nearly bursts out of her lacy black lingerie top, offering fans generous glimpses of cleavage. On the bottom, the beauty dons a tight-fitting pair of black leather pants that hit just above her naval.

The blond-beauty wears her long, locks up a in high ponytail and accessorizes the look with a pair of big, gold earrings. Per usual, she also dons a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 21,000 likes and almost 200 comments.

Some fans took to the photo to ask Sierra where she got her sexy outfit while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and simply took to the post to comment with emoji.

“What a beautiful model you are!,” one follower raved.

“You are really amazing!! Your style,your beauty,your body make you a very very Beautiful woman,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Super, cute, beauty & Gorgeous. Love from CR,” another chimed in.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, Sierra is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of bikinis. The Inquisitr recently shared that Skye posed for a sexy shot in a desert. In the gorgeous photo, the social media sensation left virtually nothing to the imagination in a tiny orange bikini that showed off her amazing body.

In the stunning ensemble, the star donned a skimpy triangle bikini top that barely covered her breasts, providing ample amounts of cleavage views to fans. Skye barely even covered up in matching bottoms with floss-likes sides. Not surprisingly, the post racked up over 165,000 likes and well over 1,700 comments.