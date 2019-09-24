Meghan Markle Might Be Pregnant Again, And Fans Point To These 3 Clues

Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only had their son Archie four months ago, fans have been eager for their favorite royal couple to add to their family. Now, thanks to a series of possible clues dropped by the duchess, many royal-watchers are getting excited that it might already be in the works, and that Meghan is pregnant once again.

The first clue that fans are highlighting is Meghan’s wardrobe. She has already worn two outfits from her pregnancy wardrobe. Yesterday, during a visit to Cape Town’s Nyanga township, the former Suits actress arrived at the District Six Museum wearing a light blue shirt dress featuring a ribbon belt around the waist.

It was immediately identified as the Veronica Beard dress that she had previously worn in Tonga.

Then, the rumors went into overdrive when Meghan wore yet another pregnancy dress — this time her black and brown striped Martin Grant Maxi Dress, worn in Australia during a trip to Bondi Beach.

The second clue fans point to is the necklace that Meghan wore on her first engagement while in South Africa.

Meghan has been known to put particular emphasis on jewelry, and often chooses pieces with symbolic meanings. In fact, it was Harry’s bracelet that first alerted the media to the fact that Harry and Meghan were an item.

Meghan also has a ring made from the three birthstones that represent the months of herself, Harry, and Archie. She also recently wore a necklace with Harry and Archie’s initials.

With that in mind, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Meghan was wearing a necklace with a Hamsa Hand of Fatima charm. The Hamsa hand is a symbol in Turkish culture for luck, protection, and fertility.

Moreover, Meghan wore a ring with the same symbol during a visit to Royal Variety Charity’s nursing home in 2018 — again while pregnant.

Meghan Markle wearing the Hamsa Hand of Fatima charm on her necklace. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Finally, the last clue is that rumors have been swirling for a while that the Sussex couple are eager to add to their family. Royal reporter Melanie Bromley claimed back in July that she expected the pair to add to their family “really soon,” per The Express.

Loading...

In fact, betting houses have been flooded throughout the summer with bets on another pregnancy for Harry and Meghan.

“We have been inundated over the last few days with bets on Harry and Meghan having a second baby in 2020, and as always with gambles of this kind, there is seldom smoke without fire,” said Alex Apati of Coral, a betting website.

“Baby fever could soon be taking over the Royal Family once again and despite only giving birth a matter of weeks ago, we wouldn’t be surprised if Harry and Meghan have the bug,” he added.

The fact that Meghan and Harry seem to very much enjoy being parents is only adding fuel to the fire. Just earlier today, Meghan and Harry showed some serious PDA after the American actress-turned-royal claimed that the redheaded prince was “the best dad,” as reported by The Inquisitr.