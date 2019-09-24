‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Pregnant Belly At Event, Reveals If She’s Had Cravings

Teddi Mellencamp is expecting baby no. 3.

Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, traveled to Las Vegas over the weekend, where they attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Just after announcing her pregnancy, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to E! News and revealed that while most pregnancies come with odd cravings, she’s had none. Instead, the accountability coach has experienced aversions.

“Like I see lettuce and I’m like, ‘No,’ which is not ideal but it is what it is,” she explained.

Currently, Mellencamp is mom to two children, six-year-old daughter Slate Arroyave and five-year-old son Cruz Arroyave, and is also the stepmom of Arroyave’s oldest child, 10-year-old Isabella. Understandably, the group is quite excited to be adding to their family with Mellencamp and Arroyave’s new baby.

“They are so excited, they’re already like, ‘I want the baby in my room;’ ‘No, my room,”” Mellencamp shared. “I’m like wait til the baby comes and then I’m like, ‘You wanna learn how to change diapers?'”

As The Inquisistr reported earlier this month, Mellencamp’s third child is due in early March.

Mellencamp first confirmed her pregnancy to Us Weekly on September 11, confirming that she is currently in her second trimester and showing signs of a baby bump.

During Mellencamp’s appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival days ago, she dropped her pregnant belly in a loose-fitting silver top, which she paired with dark pants and heels.

Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

While Mellencamp underwent several rounds of in-vitro fertilization to conceive her first two children, she told Us Weekly magazine that her husband did not want her to go through the brutal process in hopes of welcoming a third child. So, when it came to her latest pregnancy, Mellencamp was completely shocked and surprised by her baby news. That said, she and her husband are completely “over the moon” to be welcoming another child into their family.

In addition to their family joy, Mellencamp and Arroyave are also considering the technical side of things as they come to realize that their lives may need to undergo some alterations ahead of the birth of their child. As Mellencamp explained to the magazine, she and Arroyave won’t have room for the new baby in some of their vehicles and are also in need of a bedroom space for the child.

Mellencamp and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.