‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Revealing Yellow Swimsuit In New Instagram Pic

American Bombshell Tiffany Toth, who initially rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 1.3 million fans with a gorgeous new picture.

In the snap, the model was featured rocking a revealing yellow swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure.

The high-cut design of the swimsuit not only allowed the model to show off her well-toned thighs but she also flashed plenty of sideboob to pull off a very sexy pose.

It wasn’t just the display of skin that attracted her fan’s attention but the model looked effortlessly gorgeous as she opted for a full face of makeup, including a slick of pink lip color and matching blusher.

The stunner wore her hair into soft waves and accessorized with yellow drop earrings to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Clairbnb — a themed rest house in Las Vegas, United States.

In the caption, the model said that she has had a love-hate relationship with her yellow swimsuit, adding that she will not be seeing that again. The model was probably implying that she has finally discarded the garment.

Within two hours of posting, the picture has garnered about 5,000 likes and close to 130 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and hot figure.

“[Beautiful], marvelous, attractive, wonderful, [and the] sexiest girl on this planet,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “You make me melt gorgeous,” he added.

“Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful as always,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third admirer wrote the following romantic comment to praise the stunning model.

“Your eyes are brighter than all the stars in the night sky!”

Other fans and followers used different words and phrases like “real beauty,” “delicious body,” “so adorable,” “love you angel,” and “the most beautiful mermaid in the world,” to express their admiration for Tiffany.

Prior to posting the swimsuit photo, Tiffany shared a beautiful up-close image of herself where she could be seen wearing a low-cut striped top that she paired with denims.

Loading...

The model opted for a full face of makeup, comprising subtle shades, while she wore her hair down and accessorized with stylish, white drop earrings to keep it chic.

The model looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to post for the pic. Fans and followers showed their appreciation for Tiffany’s beauty in the form of almost 12,000 likes and 250-plus, as of this writing.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Tiffany rose to fame after she was chosen as Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September of 2011.

Quoting Famous Birthdays, the piece further said that the model has also posed for various other magazines, including Maxim, Iron Man, and Seventeen.