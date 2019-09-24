Lauren Alaina Gushes Over ‘DWTS’ Partner Gleb Savchenko’s Shirtless Selfie

The country singer says he has the 'hottest' partner on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Lauren Alaina thinks she has the hottest partner on Dancing With the Stars. The 24-year-old country singer, who is paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko on the 28th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, reacted to her partner’s jaw-dropping shirtless selfie that he posted on Instagram. And it appears she’s giving him a “10” for his efforts, as are many of his fans.

In the photo, which you can see below, Gleb, 36, is shirtless and wearing blue jeans with a black belt. The Russian dancer’s toned abs are on full display as he jokes in the caption that it’s just good lighting — as if it’s not good genes — that makes him so picture perfect.

Lauren was one of the first to comment on Gleb’s post as she made note of his six-pack.

“Do I have the hottest partner on @dancing abc? ABSolutely,” she wrote.

Other fans agreed. In addition to an onslaught of fire emoji, Gleb’s post garnered a ton of complimentary comments.

“Okay king,” wrote an Instagram follower.

“You’re so hot I can’t,” added another.

“Good lighting or just one shmexy piece of man,” another fan chimed in.

“Looking good Gleb, your abs look awesome,” a fourth follower added.

You can see Gleb’s impressive shirtless selfie below.

It’s no surprise Lauren Alaina is gushing over on her hunky Dancing With the Stars partner. In a previous post on her own Instagram, the American Idol alum joked about the duo’s team name Team Honkytonk, then added, “I love my Russian (soon to be) cowboy.”

Just ahead of last week’s Dancing with the Stars premiere, Lauren announced that she is newly single. According to People, the DWTS contender spilled the news that she broke up with boyfriend John Crist during an interview with The Bobby Bones Show just a few hours before she made her debut with Gleb on the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premiere. When Bones asked the obvious question about whether she had fallen in love with her handsome pro partner, she fired back.

“No, no. I have not. I have not fallen in love with my dance partner,” Lauren said.

That’s good to know, considering Gleb has been married to gorgeous professional dancer, Elena Samodanova, since 2012. Gleb and his wife have two daughters together, Olivia and Zlata.

While Gleb is a devoted husband, his wife once told The Daily Mail his fans can be cutthroat.

“The fans don’t care if he’s married,” Elena told the outlet. “They’re just in love with him. They asked if I could step aside so they could take a picture. I said, ‘Of course, do you want me to hold the camera?’ It’s part of the job and it’s always been this way. I have to accept his admirers and he has to accept mine.”

You can see Gleb Savchenko dance with Lauren Alaina on Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.