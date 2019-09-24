WWE Diva Mandy Rose Wows Instagram Fans With ‘Maxim’ Sneak Peek In Blue Lingerie

WWE wrestler Mandy Rose, a.k.a. Amanda Saccomanno fulfilled one of her bucket list items by making the cover of Maxim Australia. Last week, The Inquisitr reported the Diva shared the gorgeous image of herself wearing a matching gold lingerie set, and her Instagram fans loved it. Today, she shared a sneak peek of her spread inside the magazine wowing her 1.9 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Rose shared a series of three images of herself wearing two different blue matching bra and panties sets. In the first and the last photos, the wrestler wore a high waisted royal blue pair of panties that laced up the back. She paired the look with a matching balconette bra, which showed off her ample cleavage to its fullest. The blonde bombshell’s long hair flowed in waves down her back. In both images, she accessorized the look with sizeable diamond-like stud earrings, and in the third image, Rose wore a shimmery statement necklace in the shape of a thick V. Pale pink lipstick, glamorous eyeshadow, and highlighted and contoured cheekbones completed the look.

In the second image, the 2014 WBFF Bikini World Champion stunned in a turquoise matching bra and panties set. She sat casually with one hand resting on her bent knee, and Rose rested her head on one hand. She wore a gold bracelet and a thin necklace in the photo. “Witnessing God’s greatest creation live in real life is quite the blessing. So, you’re welcome!” read a quote printed on the image. Rose bills herself as God’s Greatest Creation, which provided the inspiration for what she said in the cover story.

The Diva’s fans loved her share with 202,000 hitting the “like” button to show their appreciation. More than 3,200 followers also took a moment to leave a comment for the wrestler letting her know how much they enjoyed her sneak peek of the October edition of the Maxim Australia magazine.

“Wow… Indeed the God’s greatest creation…” agreed a fan.

“WOW, wow, wow! Absolutely gorgeous and glamorous and totally flawless,” enthused another.

“Wow, you look amazing,” another follower wrote.

Loading...

Some of the cover model’s fellow WWE stars also responded.

“@wwe_danilo has like three copies and a digital copy,” replied Scott Dawson

“I’d like an autographed copy please and thanks,” wrote WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton.

In her Instagram story, Rose recently shared a short clip of some behind the scenes footage of her photoshoot with the magazine, and she urged followers who wanted to see more to swipe up on the story.