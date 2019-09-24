Catherine Zeta-Jones Is A Vision In Stunning Pink Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked nothing short of stunning this past weekend.

As fans know, Zeta-Jones joined a ton of other A-listers at the star-studded Emmy Awards where her husband, Michael Douglas, was nominated for his work on the hit Netflix series — The Kominsky Method. Though Catherine herself was not nominated for an award, she certainly stole the spotlight from her husband as she played the role of the leading lady in his life. Yesterday, the mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a photo from the red carpet and she sent Instagram into a tizzy.

In one of the most recent images that was shared for her followers, Zeta-Jones poses on the red carpet in front of a navy-colored step and repeat. The actress looks nothing short of stunning in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back and accessorizing the look with a pair of dangly earrings. Zeta-Jones also donned a face full of beautiful makeup for the photo that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

The bombshell’s killer figure was also on display in the shot in a curve-hugging pink gown that draped perfectly off of her shoulders. The stunning dress drops all the way down to the ground and features a thigh-high slit that shows off her toned and tanned legs. She completes the look with a pair of pink heels that match her dress perfectly.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Catherine a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 95,000 likes and upwards of 1,300 comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Zeta-Jones know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her gorgeous dress. A few other had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Like a fine wine perfect,” one fan gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“Very classy sexy and sophisticated,” another fan chimed in.

“You look so Gorgeous miss,” another wrote.

As those who follow Zeta-Jones on social media know, the black-haired beauty loves to show off her figure in a wide-range of photos including current shots as well as throwbacks. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the Oscar- winner showed off her amazing figure while clad in a red dress. In the image, Catherine showed off her stunning back in the photo with the gown dipping all the way to her lower back as she almost exposed her derriere to the world. The Oscar-winner also showed off a ton of sideboob in the NSFW shot and it earned her over 1,900-plus comments.