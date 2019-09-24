Shakira Sets Instagram On Fire In Metal-Studded Bra & Gold Chains

Shakira has set Instagram ablaze. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has been making headlines for bringing her “El Dorado” world tour to movie theaters – it looks like the Colombian has delivered some fresh promo ahead of the movie’s release in five days time. Shakira took to Instagram earlier today with a powerful photo that delivered a stage vibe, a sexy outfit, plus the raw energy that Shakira is so adored for.

The photo showed the star alone and on stage – billowing smoke around her afforded a slightly wild feel, as did the singer’s thrown-back head. Shakira had been photographed in front of a mic, with both hands holding it as she struck an eye-catching pose. As to the outfit, this was definitely a fierce one. The blonde was seen rocking a metal-studded bra with black strapping – with the shiny hues covering most of the material, eyes were likely drawn to the star’s super-toned upper half. Then again, with plenty more going on with the rest of the look, it was a winner, overall. The singer’s bra boasted dangling gold chains – seeing the chain nature required a bit of a pinch in on a smartphone – with the tassel finish covering the Latina’s killer abs.

Lower down, Shakira was wearing a loose layer appearing to be made of woven and glittery fabrics – if anyone can pull of a statement stage look, it’s this star.

The image quickly proved popular, racking up over 85,000 likes in just 45 minutes. The same time frame brought over 870 fans into the post’s comments section.

Shakira has spoken out about her tour, as Billboard reports.

“After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back on stage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world,” she said.

“I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready,” she added.

Loading...

Shakira may largely find that her fanbase stands in South or Central American countries, but the star is now a household name in the U.S. She has been for years – anyone old enough to remember the 2005 release of “Hips Don’t Lie” likely knows the track’s famous hook. Shakira does, however, also make headlines for her motherhood status. Well, that and the stingray she held up on Instagram – as The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, that caused some concern with fans comparing the star to Steve Irwin.

Fans wishing to see more of Shakira should follow her Instagram.