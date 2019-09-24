Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Toned Legs In Gorgeous Sequin Gown

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent public appearance has her fans doing a double-take. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Scherzinger has been using her social media page to promote a number of projects that she has been working on including her judging stint on Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. Over the past few weeks, the former Pussycat Dolls singer has been sharing both behind-the-scenes photos from the shows as well as red carpet shots and each and every one earns her a ton of attention from fans.

And in addition to all of the social media posts, the stunner has also been caught out and about by the paparazzi quite a bit. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the 41-year-old stepping out in style during a night out on the town. According to the outlet, Nicole hit up Craig’s, a swanky restaurant in West Hollywood, following the Emmy Awards this past Sunday. In the photos that were shared by the outlet, the bombshell looked stunning in curve-hugging black dress that was adorned with sequins.

The gorgeous number was sleeveless and featured an asymmetrical top and it fit her like a glove, gathering at the waist and showing off her trim figure. The dress hit just below her knee and also featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned and tanned legs for the camera. She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and a black clutch as well as some dangly gold earrings.

Per usual, the television judge stunned with a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and red lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail and was all smiles for most of the photos. In one of the images that was shared, the stunner looked over her shoulder as she was getting into a black SUV, flaunting her toned back for the camera and flashing a slight smile yet again.

As previously mentioned, the 41-year-old has been putting on a sexy display for fans a lot in recent weeks. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nic left little to be desired in a green-and-black animal-print dress that was adorned with sequins. The songstress showed off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot as well as plenty of thigh with an insanely high slit. Like her most recent Instagram share, this photo garnered plenty of attention with over 184,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Nicole by giving her a follow on Instagram.