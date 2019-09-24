Nicole Scherzinger’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Gorgeous Beaded Gown: ‘It’s A Starry Night’

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent photo has her fans doing a double-take.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Scherzinger has been using her social media page to promote a number of projects that she has been working on including her judging stint on Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. Over the past few weeks, the former Pussycat Dolls singer has been sharing both behind-the-scenes photos from the shows as well as red carpet shots and each and every one earns her a ton of attention from fans.

In the most recent image that was shared for her 3.9 million-plus fans, Nicole sizzles in another gorgeous dress. In the shot, the 41-year-0ld poses against a window that has a city lights twinkling in the background. For the stunning look, she wears her long, dark locks pulled back and out of her face as well as a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The bombshell accessorizes the look with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings and her killer figure is on full display in a stunning gown. The entire dress is beaded as Nicole spills out of the top of the ensemble, offering generous views of cleavage to her fans. The dress also cinches at the waist and shows off her tiny figure. And the body of the dress is just as sexy as the top and it features a sheer bottom.

The post has only been live on Scherzinger’s account for a short time but it’s earning the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 196,000 likes in addition to well over 1500-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Nicole know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure.

“Unbelievably Beautiful & Immensely Talented!,” one Instagrammer raved.

“So beautiful, Keep on shining! Love you,” another wrote.

“My gooood Nicole your are so beauty and diva too hahaha,” another gushed with a few emoji.

As previously mentioned, the 41-year-old has been putting on a sexy display for fans a lot in recent weeks. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nic left little to be desired in a green-and-black animal-print dress that was adorned with sequins. The songstress showed off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot as well as plenty of thigh with an insanely high slit. Like her most recent Instagram share, this photo garnered plenty of attention with over 184,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

