Josie Canseco Poses Topless On Instagram And Brody Jenner Loves It

Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner prove that they're still going strong as Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus call it quits.

Josie Canseco is living her best life. In addition to getting to travel the world and pose for gorgeous photos, the Victoria’s Secret model has found herself a supportive boyfriend in The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner.

Brody has been in the headlines quite a bit lately, thanks to his ex-wife, fashion blogger Kaitlynn Carter. Soon after Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits back in August, Kaitlynn became a tabloid darling when she began dating pop megastar Miley Cyrus. Brody also moved on fairly quickly, finding love with Josie Canseco, the 22-year-old daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter ended their whirlwind romance after less than two months, but the other couple formed in the fallout from Brody and Kaitlynn’s split is still going strong. On Monday, Brody Jenner proved this by responding to one of Josie Canseco’s Instagram photos.

The post that caught Brody’s eye was a back and white snapshot of his girlfriend. In the photo, Josie is posing in front of a blurry backdrop of desert sand. She’s topless, and it looks like she’s in the process of removing a white sweater; while her torso is bare, her arms are in the garment’s sleeves.

Josie is gazing off into the distance in the artistic image. Her blonde hair is pulled up, but strands of it are blowing around in her face. The smattering of freckles on her nose and cheeks are visible.

To let his girlfriend know that he likes what he sees, Brody Jenner responded to her post with an emoji heart. Josie’s followers also made sure to express their approval of her revealing snapshot.

“You are literally perfect,” wrote one admirer.

“Stunning omg Josie,” another remarked.

Canseco revealed that the image was a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot that her followers will get to see more of soon. One of the people that she tagged in her post was Ilaria Niccolini, the owner of fashion firm FTL MODA. Niccolini revealed that the location of the shoot was in Peru, and she shared a snapshot of Canseco with her sweater on. In that image, the model is part of a large group posing on a dune buggy.

Josie Canseco was obviously hanging out in the desert for business, but the model seems to be a fan of the great outdoors. As reported by E! News, she and Brody made their relationship “Instagram official” earlier this month by sharing a few photos from their romantic trip to a ranch in Montana.