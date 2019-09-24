Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Didn’t Know He’s One Of The Hottest ‘Real Housewives’ Husbands

Harry Hamlin was asked about the 'hottest' lists at an event.

Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, may have made the lists of both Us Weekly and OK! Magazine‘s hottest husbands of the Real Housewives franchise but it doesn’t’ seem that anyone told him.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Creative Coalition’s Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, September 21, the 67-year-old actor made it clear that he wasn’t keeping up with the latest lists.

“I’m unaware of that. I’m an old man. How could I be a hot husband? Come on,” he joked.

Rinna and Hamlin share two daughters, 21-year-old Delilah Hamlin and 18-year-old Amelia Hamlin, both of whom have moved out of their Los Angeles home. As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, both girls are models and while Delilah has her own place in L.A., Amelia recently moved to New York City to pursue her career.

With both children out of the “nest,” Hamlin told the magazine that he’s looking forward to doing some traveling. After all, he’s been a hands-on dad for the past 21 years.

“Before my kids were born, I actually swore to the unborn fetuses that I would never leave home until they left home,” he said. “I’ve been here in L.A. I’ve never [left] for more than 10 days, and I put them to bed every night and raised them.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hamlin recently admitted that he nearly divorced Rinna after learning she would be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season five. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hamlin said that while he’s totally on board with her role now, he initially wanted nothing to do with the Bravo TV series.

“I actually told her— because I’ve been married a couple of times before — that I had my divorce lawyer’s number on my phone,” Hamlin admitted.

Luckily, Hamlin didn’t have to make the call to his attorney.

Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its fifth season in 2014 after both Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud were removed from their full-time roles after just one season. Since then, Rinna has showcased her life with Hamlin and their daughters, as well as her friendships with her co-stars, on the show.

Rinna, Hamlin, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.