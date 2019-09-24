Lyna Perez Wows Fans Splashing Herself In Skintight, Wet Shirt

Lyna Perez knows how to grab the attention of her 4.1 million followers. Over the summer she has captivated them with titillating snaps that often push the limits on what Instagram will allow. On Tuesday, she wowed her fans with a racy update that showed her in a wet shirt.

The post, which is too risqué to share on The Inquisitr, showed the brunette bombshell on her knees in a pool of water. She wore a skintight, wet crop top and a pair of string bikini bottoms. The photo captured Lyna in the process of splashing herself with water. She seemed to be focusing the water on her chest, bringing attention to her breasts, which came dangerously close to spilling out of the top. The shot also showed her slim waistline and curvy hips. Her damp, bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light.

Lyna was careful not to get her hair wet. It was perfectly styled with loose curls hanging over her shoulders for the shot. Her makeup was flawless and featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She gave the camera a sultry pout as water droplets appeared all around her.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they agreed that she would always win a wet t-shirt contest. Most of them wholeheartedly agreed. Some fans couldn’t help but comment on how hot the photo was.

“That’s a dope shot!” wrote one admirer.

“This pic is epic,” said another.

“Beautiful picture,” said another admirer.

One follower said the photo was “hot af,” while another fan told Lyna she was “crushing it.”

“Oh….my……goodness,” wrote another fan.

Lyna is no stranger to leaving her followers a a loss for words. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently wore a bikini so small, it hardly covered her up. When she isn’t spilling out of bikinis, she’s apparently getting herself kicked out of malls for wearing suggestive clothing — an experience she recently shared.

The stunner certainly knows how to work the camera. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she is comfortable showing off plenty of skin. Her fun, flirty style seems to be a favorite among her followers, who love to interact with her online. Her provocative captions are also a hit among her fans, who seem to enjoy her banter. There’s seems to be no doubt that they love her photos.

