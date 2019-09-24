‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers: Sam’s In Trouble As Shiloh’s Desperation Grows

Fans had reason to breathe a sigh of relief during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, but spoilers tease that there is still trouble on the horizon. Baby “Wiley” is safe, but Shiloh has Sam on the Haunted Star and he has no intention of letting her go.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that there is more with this situation coming with Wednesday’s episode. Sam convinced Shiloh to let Dev take Wiley off of the boat and luckily, Jason was just arriving on the docks and found them. Dev was able to tell Jason that Sam is on the boat, but Peter is lurking nearby and he’s feeling desperate.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show revealed that Shiloh will get physical and shove Sam at one point. She is doing her best to keep her wits about her, but SheKnows Soaps shares that she’ll be essentially trapped for now.

How soon will Jason manage to get to Sam and how much damage will be done in the meantime? General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason may face major obstacles that prevent him from getting to Sam quite yet.

Shiloh indicated that he’ll be taking Sam and the Haunted Star across the water to try to cross into Canada. It sounds as if perhaps the boat leaves the harbor before Jason can get on it.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Chase will rush to the docks during Wednesday’s episode and soon Jason will be answering questions from Jordan. Later in the week, Jason will be questioning Dev again, so it sounds as if Sam’s facing Shiloh on her own for a bit longer.

It looks like all of the chaos happening at the docks may make it difficult for the news of Wiley’s safety to get back to his loved ones who are waiting at General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that everybody at GH will remain panicked for now as Willow leans on Michael and Brad unravels.

However, Chase will arrive at the facility with a stretcher during Thursday’s show. Given that teaser, it seems possible that he might be accompanying Wiley to be reunited with his family.

Shiloh has taken Sam, Wiley, and Dev as his hostages. Does that leave him any room to escape Port Charles unscathed? @ashton_arbab

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellymonaco1 pic.twitter.com/WXCphs4xJY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 24, 2019

Loading...

What about Peter? He was seen lurking around the corner as Jason and Dev hurriedly talked about Shiloh and Sam being on the Haunted Star. Peter is supposed to be delivering a big payoff to the former Dawn of Day leader, but it’s not going to be easy for him to accomplish now.

Peter is backed into a corner and he’s quite desperate, but General Hospital spoilers have not revealed much about what he faces next. As for Shiloh, The Inquisitr recently confirmed that he’ll be out of the picture soon.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s a lot more chaos on the way as this week progresses and fans are anxious to see what comes next for both Shiloh and Peter.