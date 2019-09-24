Watch Nancy Pelosi Announcement On Donald Trump Impeachment Stream Live: Formal Impeachment Now Appears Likely

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce formal opening of impeachment hearings aimed at removing Donald Trump from office.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls from members of her own party to open an impeachment investigation of Donald Trump for the past several months, even after the July 24 testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller appeared to confirm evidence of the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, as The Inquisitr reported, as well as at least 10 instance in which Trump attempted to obstruct Mueller’s investigation.

But after revelations that Trump apparently used the threat of denying badly needed military aid to Ukraine to pressure that country’s government to dig up dirt on Trump’s leading rival in the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden — in essence forcing Ukraine to interfere in the United States election — Pelosi may now be prepared to back an impeachment investigation, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Pelosi will make an announcement about her decision on opening an impeachment investigation of Trump on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT, 2 p.m. PDT, and whichever way it goes, will be viewable via livestream by scrolling down this page, in the video embedded below courtesy of FOX 10 Phoenix.

Most of the cable news networks are also all but certain to carry live online video of Pelosi’s announcement, including CNN and MSNBC. Whether Fox News will carry the impeachment announcement remains to be seen.

Donald Trump, pictured delivering a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, appears likely to face a formal impeachment inquiry. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Pelosi’s announcement will come just a few hours after Trump made an announcement of his own, in an apparent attempt to pre-empt the anticipation surrounding a possible impeachment investigation. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that on Wednesday, September 25, he would release the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Trump placed on July 25, according to ABC News.

Trump claimed in his tweet that the transcript will reveal a “very friendly and totally appropriate call.” He also claimed that there was “NO quid pro quo!” In other words, Trump claims that he did not offer to trade the withheld military aid for Ukraine’s help in smearing Biden.