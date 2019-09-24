Tyler Cameron Addresses His Love Life Post-‘Bachelorette,’ Says He’s ‘Not In Love’ Despite Gigi Hadid Romance

Tyler Cameron didn’t end up in a long-term romance with Hannah Brown last spring on The Bachelorette, but he has reportedly been building a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two have been quite careful to avoid saying or confirming much about their romance since first connecting last month. However, now he’s opening up just a little bit about the new relationship.

Cameron chatted with ET Online this week and he couldn’t avoid answering some questions about Hadid. It seems that the fan-favorite Bachelorette contestant tried to play coy and avoid saying too much. Despite that, he seemed to say enough to indicate that he’s enjoying his burgeoning romance with the supermodel.

For now, Tyler says that he and Gigi are “just friends” and that they don’t see any reason to be public about their relationship. He noted that he already went through a very public dating situation with The Bachelorette and he’s ready to keep things more private at this point.

Tyler also seemed determined to signal that he’s not rushing into anything all that serious with Gigi or anybody else.

“She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly… I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.”

Things have certainly been pretty crazy for Tyler since The Bachelorette finale aired. Hannah asked him to meet up for drinks, and as The Inquisitr detailed, the two did spend the night together catching up just a couple of days after the finale. However, he then jetted to New York City and has been tight with Gigi ever since.

In addition to his romance with Hadid, Cameron is building his modeling career and recently got his own apartment in NYC. Despite starting to settle into living life in the Big Apple, Tyler says that he ultimately aims to get back into construction in his home state of Florida.

“I’m just having fun with [modeling] and making a name of myself if I can. But it’s using it as a vehicle to get the goals I want to obtain, which is construction and real estate [back in Florida].”

While Tyler didn’t admit to anything particularly juicy in terms of his romance with Gigi, he did acknowledge that “she’s great” and that they’ve been spending quite a bit of time together.

For now, Hannah Brown has moved on from The Bachelorette and she’s focusing on competing on Dancing with the Stars. It doesn’t look as if a reunion is in the cards for Hannah and Tyler Cameron, but fans will be curious to see where things head in this new romance of his with Gigi Hadid.