Kourtney Kardashian Lounges In The Bathtub While Showcasing Her Killer Legs On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent bathtub photo is heating up Instagram, and her fans are all about it. The reality star took to social media on Tuesday for a gorgeous new update, and she looked stunning as she lounged in the bathtub.

In the snapshot, Kourtney is seen sitting in her crisp white bathtub as she relaxed with her lean legs hanging over the side. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore nothing but a white, long-sleeved button-up shirt as she held a book in her hand while reading.

The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun at the back of her head. She left small strands down to frame her famous face, as she rocked a full glam look.

Kourtney’s makeup style consisted of darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian promotes her lifestyle brand, Poosh, as they are now selling an oil diffuser and essentials oils to fans.

“Sis making moves,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Mood,” another social media user stated.

“So gorgeous,” another one of Kourt’s adoring fans gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney’s Instagram looks have been on fire as of late, as she’s been shaking things up in skimpy swimwear, tiny tops, and tight pants. However, her style may not be the only thing heating up.

Us Weekly reports that Kardashian may be getting back together with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“They are seeing where things go [with] their relationship. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking,” an insider told the magazine.

Kourtney and Younes split last year after dating for nearly two years. The couple briefly reconciled before calling it quits a second time, and had been separated ever since until they were reportedly spotted holding hands in L.A.

“They have great chemistry and that’s one of the things that brought her back to him. They are revisiting their relationship,” a source told the outlet of their previous reunion.

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to. She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s stunning looks by following the reality star on her social media accounts.