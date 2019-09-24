‘The Conners’ Becky’s Baby’s Name Is Revealed And You Won’t Believe What It Is

The Season 2 premiere of the 'Roseanne' spinoff will feature the birth of Becky Conner's baby girl.

When The Conners returns for its second season, the birth of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) baby will be a major storyline. Promo photos posted by ABC have already revealed the baby will be a girl, which pretty much paves the way for a namesake for her late grandmother, Roseanne, right?

Not so fast! Entertainment Weekly posted a sneak peek of The Conners Season 2 premiere episode, titled “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity,” which shows the new mom revealing plans to name her baby after the family matriarch. But the matriarch of honor is actually one generation above Roseanne, who was killed off the show last year.

In the clip, Becky tells Roseanne’s sister, Jackie, that the baby’s name is Beverly Rose, after Grandma Bev (returning guest star Estelle Parsons).

“I wanted a connection with the family,” Becky explains.

But Jackie, whose tumultuous relationship with her difficult mom has been well-documented, has a definite opinion on the questionable name.

“Becky, I want you to know I will always love this baby but I consider it a personal attack and a negation of my entire childhood of pain that you have named this precious angel after the vessel of the evil that is my mother,” she says.

In an earlier scene from the episode, Becky, who is in her 40s, is not too thrilled when her pregnancy is referred to as “geriatric,” so it sounds like the baby name will be the least of her problems in The Conners premiere.

Fans of The Conners already know that Becky’s new life as a single mom will not be easy. In a recent interview with Parade, Goranson said her character will deal with a multitude of problems both during and after her delivery.

The actress said the second season of the ABC sitcom will highlight Becky’s “very real and overwhelming situation as a single mom” as well as the massive debt she’ll find herself in due to healthcare costs from her high-risk delivery.

“She’s really in debt with the hospital bills and she needs to start making a lot of money, so, we’ll see how she gets by with the ton of medical bills and figuring out childcare,” Goranson told Parade.

Meanwhile, Becky’s baby’s name could be the final diss toward former series star Roseanne Barr. While “Rose” is the baby’s middle name, that wasn’t the name that the deceased Conner matriarch ever went by. It was either “Roseanne” or “Rosie.” And to put “Beverly” in front of it is another blow to the fired Roseanne star who was let go last year over offensive Twitter posts.

Barr recently blasted her former network during the opening night of her Mr. & Mrs. America tour with Andrew Dice Clay, per The Hollywood Reporter. In an angry rant, the comedian said ABC asked her to “bail out” their network with the Roseanne revival.

“And I gave you the highest ratings you’ve had in 10 years,” she said. “And at the first sight of a controversy, your bright idea was to kill off my character with an opioid overdose and steal my show. Well guess what? I’m not the one that’s dead, b*tches.”

And that was before she found out her TV grandchild won’t be named after her.

The Conners Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC