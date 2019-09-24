Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Villarreal CF Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Midweek Clash In Round 5

Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup for FC Barcelona when they host Villareal CF in a midweek match.

Defending, back-to-back Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona have come out of the gates sputtering this season, now sitting on just seven points after five games, in eighth place — one point behind their opponent in Tuesday’s mid-week Round 6 showdown, Villarreal CF. The most obvious reason for the halting start to the season has been, as The Inquisitr reported, the absence of five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi, who missed the team’s first three league games with an injury. Messi came off the bench against Granada over the weekend, but could not help Barca get by Granada, who won 2-0. But everything may now change in the Tuesday Match that will stream live from the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal CF mid-week La Liga Round 6 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Tuesday, September 24, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, September 25, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, on Wednesday.

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde appears ready to grant Messi his first start of the 2018/2019 campaign on Tuesday, when Barca host “The Yellow Submarine,” according to a report by The Express newspaper. Valverde hopes that Messi’s calf injury is healed sufficiently to pull the champions out of their worst start in 25 years.

In addition to the Granada defeat, Barcelona also lost to Athletic Club Bilbao in the season opener, and slogged to a 2-2 draw with Osasuna. A 5-2 win over real Betis remains the only bright spot on Barcelona’s ledger so far.

Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup for FC Barcelona on Tuesday. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch the FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal CF La Liga Round 6 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s how to watch the Barca vs. Villareal game free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Blaugrana vs. El Submarino Amarillo match stream live online for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry the live online stream. For a comprehensive list with streaming links to those outlets and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal CF be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.