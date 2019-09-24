Elizabeth Hurley Shares Flirty New Instagram Snap As She Bares Her Shoulders And Teases A Night Out In London

Vivacious actress, model and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley is showcasing her enduring beauty in a new Instagram post. It is not uncommon for the 54-year-old bombshell to tease her followers with posts featuring skimpy ensembles. In this case, Liz seemed intent on showing that a simple look can be just as enticing.

Hurley shared the new Instagram post on Tuesday and her followers immediately took notice. The photo in the post was a close-up of the notorious bombshell that featured her throwing a seductive look over her shoulder.

Liz kept the caption simple in this case, just noting that this was from a London night. While Hurley spends a fair amount of her time traveling the world, it seems that she is back at her home base in England now and making some time to paint the town red.

The model chose to wear a sleeveless black top for her evening out in London and this gave her the chance to show off her perfectly sculpted shoulders and arms. Hurley’s hair was parted in the center and it beautifully framed her face as it cascaded down in casual waves.

The 54-year-old British actress chose to wear a pale pink lip color along with a dark, smoky eyeshadow look that helped her stunning eyes pop from the page. While this look was a something of a departure from the sometimes salacious looks Hurley shares, her fans certainly loved it.

Hurley’s Instagram page has more than 1.4 million followers and they were quick to respond to this new photo. More than 6,000 people “liked” the post in just the first 20 minutes it was available on Liz’s page and nearly 150 added comments too.

“You truly are one of the most beautiful women on the planet… youre [sic] beauty defies your age… stunning,” wrote one of Liz’s big fans.

“Beautiful eyes and woman,” shared another person captivated by this simple snapshot.

“Stunning as always,” added another with a sentiment that seemed to be shared by many of Hurley’s followers.

Loading...

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr detailed, Hurley shared a jaw-dropping throwback photo from earlier in her career. That photo was more revealing than this new post, but Liz’s fans have no problem embracing her beauty no matter what the model is wearing or how long ago the photo was taken.

Elizabeth Hurley may be 54-years-old now, but she is showing no signs of settling down or taking a break from the entertainment business. She keeps her social media followers buzzing with regular posts and it looks like even a shot as simple as this newest one earns rave reviews from those who appreciate her timeless beauty.