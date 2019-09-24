Kate Upton Sets Instagram On Fire Covered In Sand In Barely-There Dress On The Beach

Kate Upton has set Instagram ablaze. The Sports Illustrated model and actress might come with a bikini past, but the present-day Kate is more about the sensual looks that reflect her motherhood status – the bombshell hasn’t gone anywhere, though. Kate has delivered a sizzling beach Instagram update, with fans appearing incredibly glad that 27-year-old posted the shot.

Kate’s photo showed her looking glowing and beautiful as she sat planted in sands, with fans seeing a likewise beautiful shorefront setting: lapping waves nearby afforded a lush feel, with Kate being alone enhancing the vacation vibe. While the model didn’t fully confirm whether or not the location was a holiday one or not, she did seem to be enjoying herself. The snap showed Kate looking right at the camera as she rocked a barely-there dress in white, with the thin-strapped material almost taking on a nightwear feel. The dress was covered with a wooly outer layer, although the blonde’s famous frame was definitely on show.

Kate appeared covered in sand on her lower half: fine grains adorned the model’s legs and feet, with the finish likely drawing the eye. The star delivered a beautiful smile with one hand resting by her head. A caption from Kate seemed to suggest that she was loving the peaceful surrounds.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 34,000 likes in under an hour – a Kardashian-Jenner she may not be, but this beauty definitely knows how to rake in the engagement.

Kate does seem to have her fans still talking about her post-baby body: the star welcomed her first child at the end of last year. Since welcoming her daughter, Kate has opened up on regaining her former shape, with words suggesting that she’d taken a balanced approach.

“The thing about focusing on your own journey and strength is that you see the results more quickly. Instead of beating yourself up about the number on the scale, you notice when you get stronger. It’s a healthier mind-set, one that took me a while to get to. That’s really what I wanted to share with others,” she told Health.

As to the half-hour workouts that Kate revealed she undergoes, the model seemed to think that short bursts of exercise at home were useful.

“Yes! When I had my daughter, they really came in handy. I breastfed, so I couldn’t really go anywhere. It was impossible to get to the gym, but I could do the workouts at home—it was great,” she said.

Kate recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a stunning makeup image – it isn’t all beaches and tiny dresses for this star.