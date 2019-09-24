Josephine Skriver Stuns In Lace Lingerie For New Instagram Photos

Josephine Skriver proves why she is Angel material every now and then on her Instagram page. The Victoria’s Secret bombshell doesn’t post too many lingerie photos, but when she does, she goes all in. Tuesday was one such day as she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of photos of herself in VS underwear as she shows off her amazing modeling skills.

Both photos are the same, expect one is black-and-white and the second is in color. The photos show the Danish beauty leaning against a wall as she rocks a two-piece lingerie set in black lace that consists of a underwire bra with adjustable straps that go over her shoulders. She teamed the bra with a matching lingerie bottoms that come up high on her lower back. The underwear boasts a see-thought fabric, though the back part has a velvety black detail that covers up her derriere.

Skriver has her elbows against the wall as her hands rest on her head. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera as she looks over her left shoulder. Her lips are slightly parted in a seductive and intense way. The photos were captured by Adam Franzino, who shot a recent campaign for Victoria’s Secret.

Skriver is wearing her dirty blonde hair swept back and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade down onto her back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Skriver shared with her 6 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 83,000 likes in just a couple of hours of going live. The same time period also brought in more than 320 comments to the photos, indication that the post will continue to rake in interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the comments section to praise the stunning aesthetics of Franzino’s photos, and to gush over Skriver’s incredible beauty.

“[Y]es it’s very cute and sexyyy,” one user wrote, including a couple of sparkle emoji before and after the words.

“Gorgeous,” another commenter chimed in, trailing the message with a few fire emoji.

“You are very beautiful,” a third fan simply put it.

While Skriver maintains her flawless figure through a healthy diet and intense workouts, the model is strong believer in yoga and meditation to keep herself grounded, she told Harper’s Bazaar Australia in interview last year.

“For me, it’s all about mental preparation,” she said.