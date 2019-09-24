‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Posts About New Perspectives And Growth In Stunning Black And White Photo

A lot has changed for Kailyn Lowry over the past few months and that includes moving into a brand new home. The Teen Mom 2 star has been teasing her fans with photos of her fabulous decor and on Tuesday, the mom-of-three shared a brand-new black and white photo to Instagram complete with an inspiring caption.

“New place, new perspectives, growth,” Kail wrote along with the the stunning black and white photo.

In the photo, Kailyn looks very happy sitting on her couch, gazing out the window. She has a smile on her face and wears her long hair down. In the background, a mug that bears the logo of her hair care line can be seen as well as a canvas photo of Kail with her son.

The comments section on Kail’s photo were overwhelmingly positive. In fact, even Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley chimed in in the comments section.

“New looks good on you!” Lindsie wrote.

It looks like the mom-of-three is focusing on new things in her life, but she didn’t specify what those things could be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn has been showing off different aspects of her house. Recently, she shared with fans a photo of a very organized pantry. While many fans were shocked at how organized everything was, some commenters mom-shamed the Teen Mom 2 star for the kinds of snacks she had packed in her pantry. Kail didn’t seem to let the negativity get to her, however, and has continued to update fans with awesome photos of her home.

Kail was originally introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. She and Jo Rivera, the father of her son, tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Kail eventually moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one son together. Following their divorce, Kail gave birth to her third son.

Now, the mom-of-three shares her life on Teen Mom 2 and has been doing so for nearly a decade. She will soon film the Teen Mom 2 reunion with her co-stars. It is unclear if the cast will film their reunion segments separately again this year, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana DeJesus gave an update on her feud with Kail and said she would share the couch with Kail at the reunion.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.