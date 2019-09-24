‘RHOA’ Season 12 Cast Rumors: Kenya Moore Will Reportedly Appear Full-Time Amid Divorce Drama

Kenya Moore announced plans to divorce Marc Daly last week.

Kenya Moore’s marital drama reportedly has a silver lining for the new mom.

Less than one week after Moore announced her plans to divorce husband Marc Daly, a Radar Online report has revealed that Moore has allegedly been given a full-time role on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“So much of filming so far has been about Kenya and the baby and Marc, so she’s earned her way back,” an insider shared.

As fans may recall, Moore made $1.5 million for the 10th season of the show but because she didn’t allow her Bravo TV film crew to capture her St. Lucia wedding to Daly in June 2017, she was not offered a full-time return for Season 11. Instead, she was invited back to the show in a cameo role as she adjusted to her new life as a wife and welcomed her daughter, Brooklyn.

While Moore will reportedly be appearing in a full-time role on Season 12, the source went on to reveal that she will only be getting $500,000 for the new episodes and said she should be thankful she’s back at all.

Radar Online’s insider went on to reveal that Moore and Daly’s divorce announcement came just days after the couple was allegedly involved in a verbal spat while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 at the Wimbish House. According to the report, Daly lashed out at Moore during the event and labeled his wife an “attention w***e.”

Now, as filming continues, Moore is expected to detail what went down between herself and Daly to her co-stars.

“Kenya has been all about Marc and the baby even though he only filmed with her a few times,” the source said. “She needs to tell the truth about what happened and why they split up so quickly.”

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Moore is staying focused on daughter Brooklyn and her busy career on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after splitting from her husband. As a Hollywood Life report explained, Moore “is hanging in there” after her breakup and doing the best she can with their daughter.

“She looks amazing and is focusing on herself and her baby right now. Kenya is still busy filming [The Real Housewives of Atlanta] through October,” an insider said.

According to the source, Moore and her co-stars left for a cast trip on Sunday that will be featured on the series’ 12th season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.