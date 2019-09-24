Kara Del Toro Sizzles On The Beach In Tiny Daisy Dukes And Low-Cut Top

Kara Del Toro treated her one million Instagram followers to a sizzling new snap this week the brought some serious heat to her feed.

The photo was shared to the model’s feed on Tuesday, September 24, and was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. In the photo, the social media sensation was captured sitting on top of a large rock on the beach with the golden sunshine pouring over her bronzed skin as the waves crashed to the shore behind her. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Kara herself that captivated her audience with a sultry stare and a seriously sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Kara sent pulses racing by showing plenty of skin in her barely-there look that proved impossible to ignore. Her outfit consisted of a slinky, light pink off-the-shoulder top with a dangerously low-cut neckline that left her decolletage completely exposed. Plenty of cleavage was well with eyesight thanks to the number’s daring design, and the bombshell’s followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. A ruffle design adorned the trim of her shirt, drawing even more attention to the busty display, though it hardly needed any help getting noticed.

The stunner paired her itty-bitty top with a pair of equally-as-risque shorts that left nearly everything hanging out. The dangerously short daisy duke hardly grazed passed the babe’s upper thighs, revealing her toned legs in their entirety. The distressed bottoms clung to the babe’s curves in all of the right ways, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Kara added a set of dainty gold necklaces to her look for a bit of bling, as well as a pair of hoop earrings. She ran her fingers loosely through her brown hair, which was worn down and flipped to one side of her head, spilling over her shoulder and down to her chest. The model also sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a pink lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter to make her striking features shine.

Fans of the Instagram model began showering her new upload with comments almost immediately after being posted to the social media platform. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 3,000 likes after just 25 minutes of hitting her page, as well as several comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Pretty lady,” commented another.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the eye-popping snap, with may choosing the flame emoticon.

Kara often dazzles her fans with steamy shots of her rocking skimpy ensembles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another photo to her page that saw her sporting a daringly low-cut pink dress and showing ample cleavage — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.