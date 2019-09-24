American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Neon Bikini To ‘Chase The Sun’

Arianny Celeste is not all that pleased that summer has come to an end. But she won’t let that be an issue, she told her Instagram fans, because she will continue to go where the sun is still strong. On Monday, the octagon girl — who has been voted the “World’s Hottest UFC Ring Girl” by some publications, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of photos of her herself in a bikini as she pledged to “chase the sun.”

In the snapshots, the famous ring girl is hanging out poolside at the Grand Isle Resort And Spa in Exuma, the Bahamas — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a bicolor neon effect in green and pink. The bikini top features thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a straight-cut neckline that gives the garment a sporty vibe. In addition, there is a cutout right in the middle of the top, which is connected by an electric blue string, adding to the color palette of the vibrant bikini.

Celeste teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that boast pink throughout the main part and green on the straps, which sit high on the model’s sides. The straps connect to the bottoms via the same blue string detail.

As Celeste shared via the caption and tag added over the photo, the swimsuit she is rocking is from Fashion Nova, a brand the model and ring girl often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Both photos Celeste shared show her in the same suit and same location, but she is striking slightly different poses. While the first shows her sitting up and looking at the horizon, the second one shows her leaning back as she tilts her head back.

Since going live, the post — which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 27,400 likes within a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 260 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the popular UFC ring girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her humorous caption.

“You’re perfect,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with heart eyes cat emoji and fire.

“You could keep it hot all year long outside…lol,” another one chimed in.