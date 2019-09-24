Jessica Simpson Posts Photo Of Stunning Post-Baby Body After 100 Pound Weight Loss

The mom of three posted a jaw-dropping photo six months after giving birth.

Jessica Simpson’s hard work has paid off. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur posted a new photo of her amazing weight loss six months after giving birth to her youngest child, baby Birdie May.

Simpson took to Instagram to post a new photo of her wearing a flattering belted black dress with flowy sleeves. In the pic, Jessica is wearing her long blonde hair down and she’s wearing sunglasses, black boots and carrying an oversized bag. A second photo shows her holding little Birdie, who is dressed in a pink dress.

In the caption to the photo, the 39-year-old mom of three revealed that she lost a whopping 100 pounds after her pregnancy high weight of 240 pounds. Jessica added that even when she felt like her weight loss goal was impossible, she pushed through and continued to work even harder.

Jessica also noted that she was getting ready to go on a trip for the first time away from her baby and that she is feeling “emotional” about it. The star revealed that she is finally starting to feel like herself again after giving birth to Birdie on March 19.

It’s no surprise that fans had plenty to say about Jessica’s new pic. A large sampling of her 4.8 million Instagram followers posted likes and comments on the picture as soon as it was posted.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Wow! Looking fabulous!! Feeling fabulous is even better,” another fan chimed in.

“You look AMAZING momma!!” added another.

“How?! I need to know your Post Partum SECRETS. You are AMAZING!” a fourth fan added.

You can see Jessica’s stunning weight loss photo below.

While Jessica has not revealed the full details of her weight loss regimen, in July she told People that she was working “really hard” to get back into shape following the birth of her baby,

“It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good,” Jessica said. “I have been doing a lot of walking—getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

Jessica previously revealed she walks up to three miles a day with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their kids, Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 5. In addition, the Dukes of Hazzard star said she has been eating healthy since the birth of Birdie.

Over the weekend, Jessica thrilled her Instagram followers when she posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie that showed off her natural beauty. The busy mom is known for getting real with her fans, and the photo showed off her early morning, all-natural look.