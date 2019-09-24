Gwen Stefani Uses Blake Shelton’s Feelings For Her On ‘The Voice’: ‘I Tried Pulling All Of Those Things Out’

Gwen Stefani described what it was like to block Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.'

Gwen Stefani might love Blake Shelton, but she’s not letting her feelings for the country singer keep her from doing everything she can to defeat him on Season 17 of The Voice. As reported by Billboard, she’s already proved that she’s willing to block him on the show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gwen talked about what it’s been like competing against her boyfriend on The Voice. The show’s four coaches have to use their powers of persuasion to convince the most talented contestants to join their teams, but Gwen revealed that she has another card up her sleeve. When Jimmy asked hisguest if she was using her relationship with Blake to get him to give up certain singers for her, she confessed that she’s been taking advantage of her boyfriend’s affection for her.

“I tried pulling all of things out, of course,” Gwen admitted. “At the end of the day, I want to win, too.”

Gwen Stefani definitely needs to use every tool in her belt if she wants to defeat Blake Shelton; she’s never won a season of the reality singing competition, while Blake has been victorious six times. He’s one of the show’s most competitive coaches, and this is where Gwen might be at a slight disadvantage. According to her, she’s “not actually super-competitive.”

While Gwen might not be quite as ruthless as Blake, her competitive side reared its head during the season premiere of The Voice. Right out of the gate, she proved that she’s not going to take it easy on Blake by using a block on him. This meant he was unable to turn his chair around for a contestant that he really wanted on his team.

Gwen described the experience of blocking Blake as “really exciting.” She also explained why she made her preemptive move against the country singer, revealing that she and Blake actually have similar tastes in voices.

“I knew this girl was very original, very, very cool, and I knew he was going to push,” Gwen said.

As reported by ETOnline, the singer Gwen kept Blake from getting was 22-year-old Kyndal Inskeep. The strategic move worked, because it forced Blake to fight for Gwen instead of against her. He joked that Gwen was putting their relationship on the line for Kyndal, and the young country singer ultimately chose to join Team Gwen. However, Blake still wasn’t happy about being blocked, pointing out that his girlfriend’s move might inspire some unflattering headlines.

“I’m really looking forward to the tabloid that says, ‘Gwen Blocks Blake on National Television,'” he quipped. “That’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Luckily for Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton has made it clear that he won’t hold a grudge against her if she beats him. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blake has pointed out that he’ll be a winner either way, because he wins at home when he loses to Gwen on the show.