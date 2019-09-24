Andrew Yang Jumps To 8 Percent In New National Emerson Poll

A new Emerson poll places Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in fourth place with eight percent support — his best poll yet since he entered the race. As for the frontrunners, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders are in a dead heat with 25 percent, 23 percent, and 22 percent support, respectively. Interestingly, the poll revealed that of respondents that voted for Sanders in 2016, 37 percent continue to support him, 23 percent have switched to Warren, 10 percent support Biden, and 9 percent have turned to Yang.

The new poll brings Yang back into sixth place in overall polling average with 3.6 percent support, behind Kamala Harris’ 5.6 percent and Pete Buttigieg’s 6 percent. He recently surged in an Emerson California poll with seven percent support, putting him again in fourth place — ahead of Harris in her own state. Yang also jumped to fifth place in a recent nationwide Hill-HarrisX poll with five percent support.

Yang’s campaign has been growing steadily since the beginning of the year. He received what is arguably is breakout moment when he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and has since continued to gain support. The 44-year-old serial entrepreneur has also received endorsements from big-names like Elon Musk and Tommy Chong.

Whether Yang’s momentum will continue remains to be seen. Given his rise along with his strong performance in the second debate and headline-catching giveaway from the third, he will likely continue to focus on having breakout moments in the October debate — which he is set to appear in — as well as the November debate, which he still needs to qualify for. According to a spreadsheet by Politico’s Zach Montellaro, Yang has already hit at least 3 percent in two DNC-approved polls, meaning he needs two more to will qualify for the November debate.

8% nationally and in 4th place – our best poll yet. ???????????????? https://t.co/AgJgj4b8ni — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 24, 2019

Loading...

Yang had had a tough time receiving as much media coverage as mother candidates. Although he is often written off as a long-shot to win, his steady surge has begun to draw more serious attention from mainstream outlets. The businessman also made headlines recently for his stance on decriminalization of opiates and marijuana. During an interview with Krystal Ball on Hill.TV, Yang suggested that the United States adopt an approach similar to Portugal, where the focus is on treating addicts instead of sending them to jail.

“At this point, you’ve had this OxyContin addiction that has morphed into fentanyl and heroin, which are frankly more accessible and sometimes less expensive than the OxyContin that started the addiction chain,” he said, per The Hill.