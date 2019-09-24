LeAnn Rimes Exposes Bare Chest In Plunging Floral Dress As She Rocks The Stage

LeAnn Rimes showcased her stunning figure on social media this week after she posted a quadruple update to Instagram following a recent performance.

In the sexy snapshots, LeAnn is seen sporting a racy floral dress with a plunging neckline. The country music singer donned the dress in all of the photos from the slideshow, and flaunted her toned arms and cleavage in the process.

Rimes stunned in the low-cut gown, which cinched around the middle to show off her tiny waist. The “Blue” singer had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and rippled down her shoulders.

LeAnn also donned a full face of makeup in the photograph, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow, a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In many of the photos, Rimes is on stage as she belts out tunes in front of a crowd, revealing in the caption that she had a sold out show for the performance, and that she played a 2-hour set.

LeAnn’s fans loved the Instagram update, and took to the comment section to let her know about it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2wpth0p9kp/

“Love the energy in this photo,” one fan wrote.

“You are amazing,” a second follower commented.

“Love that dress,” a third social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn has been showing off an array of sexy looks all summer long. Most recently, the singer posted a photo of herself going braless in a tiny tank top as she suggestively licked a large microphone while working on some music in the studio.

Meanwhile, Rimes recently opened up to Herald Extra about her performances, claiming that she is having the time of her life on stage as she and her fans share the moment together.

“I’m bringing my whole band with me and we are gonna have a blast! We mix it up for every show, to make each one not like the others,” The singer stated.

“I hope people leave with a smile on their face, that they know they are loved and in turn extend love to others. I hope they walk out feeling lighter and more joyful than when they walked in, LeAnn Rimes added of her time on stage over the past few months.