Abigail Ratchford Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Lace Bra With Sexy, Strappy Panties To Match

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat on her Instagram page again this week with a new photo that her fans instantly fell in love with.

The sizzling shot was shared to the babe’s Instagram page on Tuesday, September 24, and was more than proof for why she’s known as the “Queen of Curves.” In the photo, Abigail was snapped laying across the floor with her arms and hands stretched out to prop herself up. She had her lips sensually parted as she stared down the camera with a sultry stare and showed off her incredible figure in a sexy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing with her NSFW look that she credited to the popular clothing line Fashion Nova, and, judging by the reaction of her nine million Instagram followers, she certainly seemed to do the brand well. Her racy look consisted of an impossibly tiny, black lace bra that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its square neckline fell daringly low across her bosom, providing for a seriously busty display that was impossible to ignore.

On her lower half, Abigail sported a pair of matching black panties that were arguably even more risque than her itty-bitty bra. The barely-there number provided coverage to only what was necessary, leaving her curvy booty and toned thighs well within eyesight. Its strappy design created a series of cutouts along her trim waist, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and sculpted abs — both of which often make an appearance on her Instagram feed.

A set of diamond statement rings adorned the model’s fingers, while a thick, diamond choker necklace added even more bling to the stunner’s near-nude look. Abigail’s long, dark tresses spilled over her shoulder in loose waves, and she had on a full face of makeup that included a heavily lined, metallic pink lip, pink eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

The jaw-dropping photo was an immediate hit with the babe’s millions of followers. At the time of this writing, the new addition to Abigail’s feed has earned nearly 20,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their love to the comments section as well, where they showered the model with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“You’re literally perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Abigail was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Your beauty is unreal,” commented a third.

Abigail is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently rocked more lingerie on her Instagram feed — this time a sexy red set that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.