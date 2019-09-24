Gwen Stefani Sizzles In Strapless Minidress, Fishnets & Heels: ‘For Sure Been A Crazy Few Days’

Gwen Stefani is likely being Googled more than ever. The former No Doubt singer was watched by millions of Americans last night as she joined her co-stars on The Voice – if any show has gotten the U.S. talking, it’s the 17th season of this popular reality series. Gwen seemed to have fans glued to their screens as she joined boyfriend Blake Shelton and co-stars Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, although today is seeing Gwen make a headline for a stunning new look.

Earlier today, Gwen updated her Instagram. The snap showed Gwen in front of a panel for The View – appearances from the 49-year-old aren’t just limited to the show she features on. Gwen was looking a real sizzler in a skin-tight and colorful minidress that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. The dress’ horizontal stripes kept things bright, with ruffle details around a strapless neckline proving both cute and sexy. These extended to similar details at the waist and around the dress short finish, with the photo also showcasing Gwen’s killer legs via fishnet stockings and high heels.

Gwen posed for her photo with a statement hand placed on her waist, plus that winner smile. Of course, the star’s trademark blonde locks and red lipstick were manifesting.

Those following Gwen’s Instagram stories will have spotted that the dress was showcased in a little selfie moment: here, Gwen spoke into the camera, announcing that it had “for sure been a crazy few days.”

Gwen does seem to have America hooked right now, both by virtue of her celebrity status and her relationship with country singer Blake Shelton. Gwen is, however, still in a possibly-complicated situation with ex and father to her children, Gavin Rossdale. The two are co-parenting, with a source reporting to Hollywood Life earlier this year suggesting that the process might not be all that easy.

“Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting. They don’t see eye to eye on several things. Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting,” they said.

“Gwen and Gavin really don’t speak that much unless they need to. No matter what though, they always put their kids first, they just don’t agree on most things, but what exes do?” the source added.

As to fan talk right now, it’s less about Gwen’s kids and more about her career. Fans wishing to see more of Gwen should follow her Instagram.